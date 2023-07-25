Backstage Update On Kota Ibushi's AEW All In Plans

Last week was a momentous occasion for AEW, as not only did the promotion hold their third Blood and Guts match on "AEW Dynamite," but it also featured the AEW debut of Kota Ibushi. And while Kenny Omega alluded to more Ibushi appearances in AEW following the match, nothing had been set in stone regarding when the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's next appearance would be. The latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," however, seemed to suggest that All In could be Ibushi's next big AEW show, stating that Ibushi believed that "he's going to the Wembley show."

Should Ibushi appear at All In on August 27, it's likely he would once again be involved with Omega, his longtime tag team partner who recruited him to team with The Elite against Konosuke Takeshita, Pac, and the Blackpool Combat Club. With the Elite's issues with the BCC now seemingly concluded, it's expected that Omega will turn his attention to Takeshita and Don Callis, who betrayed him in May and have continued to target him since, while Callis has teased forming a new family to destroy Omega and The Elite.

While Ibushi waits to see if he will be part of All In, he will also be gearing up for his first match in his native Japan since the finals of G1 Climax 31 in August 2021. That match will take place in GLEAT on August 8, when Ibushi will team with All Japan Pro Wrestling's Shuji Ishikawa, Big Japan Pro Wrestling's Daisuke Seikimoto, Hagane Shinno, and Yumhito Imanari to take on El Lindaman, Check Shimatani, Soma Watanabe, Takanori Ito, and Kaito Ishida.