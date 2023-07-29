Thunder Rosa Talks Gaining Respect Following AEW Lights Out Match With Britt Baker

While Thunder Rosa continues to heal from a back injury that's kept her out for nearly a year, the former AEW Women's World Champion has kept busy, appearing on "Busted Open Radio" and reliving some of her best matches. Naturally, one match she's talked about the most is arguably her most famous, the Lights Out match between her and Britt Baker from "AEW Dynamite" in March 2022. That discussion happened on the most recent "Busted Open" Rosa appeared on, where she talked about how big the match was for her career at that point, as she was still signed with NWA and not a full-time AEW talent.

"There were a lot of things at stake," Rosa said. "It was my position as a women's wrestler, my position as a wrestler, as an athlete. Also, my position in a new company that can possibly hire me. And also, gaining the respect of my peers. That was very, very important. But, 100%, the thing that I told I was most concerned with was that she [Baker] was going to be okay. I did not want her to get hurt, because there's been other occasions in which she's gotten hurt during her matches. She broke her leg, she broke her nose multiple times. Her wrist. So it's like, you just have to make sure that you take care of each other, right?"

Even with as much has been made about Rosa and Baker's offscreen relationship since then, Rosa is still proud of the match and believes it will tie her and Baker together forever. "To me, it's a great highlight, because we're going to be married for the rest of our lives, whether we like each other or not," Rosa said. "People are going to talk about it."

