Tony Schiavone Explains What He Thinks Is The Problem With Modern Wrestlers

Veteran commentator Tony Schiavone worked in some notable promotions before joining AEW in 2019. Schiavone worked for WCW from 1990 until its end in 2001, worked for WWE for one year in the late 1980s, made an appearance on Impact Wrestling, and did announcing for Major League Wrestling right before AEW. Since Schiavone has been around for a while in the business, he of course has his own opinions about wrestling then and now. On his podcast, "What Happened When," Schiavone shared his opinion about what thinks is wrong with many wrestlers in the modern era.

"No, not at all, no, I — and to this day, I think if you try to direct what you're doing on an interview or too much online, I think you're missing the point," said Schiavone. "So many wrestlers today are motivated by Twitter or by Instagram, and I think it's wrong. So, just my opinion and I could be wrong, but I guess that's just, that's the old man in me right?