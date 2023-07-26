WWE NXT 7/25/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Where to even begin with Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov?

We could talk about how good Hayes looked in the six-man tag match, hitting all his spots ridiculously cleanly and on time, etc. etc., but if you've been reading this column lately, you know that what we really want to talk about is the look of frustrated longing on Dragunov's face while Hayes and Trick Williams are working together in the ring to take out various Schism members. And we definitely want to talk about Ilja once again trying to do his best to help Melo win a match and once again failing, accidentally taking out Williams on the outside with a move that was intended for Gacy. We thought this scenario might bring out some of Melo's old heel tendencies and he might use the hit on Williams as an excuse to walk out on Dragunov, leaving him to be weakened by Schism. But what we actually got was way better: Dragunov fighting off the Schism (mostly) on his own, and because he is a Determination Wizard and worlds above Schism in the "NXT" hierarchy, getting ready to win the match himself instead of tagging out to Hayes. But instead of letting him do that, Hayes tags himself in and wins the match, because Ilja might screw it up. As has been the theme of this feud so far, we have Dragunov trying to help and/or protect Melo, while Melo insists he needs neither.

That honestly could have been the end of it, but we got so much more. Because now Williams is pissed off at Ilja and wants to fight him. Melo knows three things simultaneously: (1) He loves Trick and understands his reasons, (2) he respects Ilja and doesn't want Ilja to think less of him if Trick calls llja out, and (3) if Trick calls Ilja out, Ilja is going to f***ing murder him. He tries to talk Trick out of it; no dice. He tries to talk Dragunov out of beating Trick's head in; no dice. There's nothing Melo can do to prevent these two people he cares about from fighting, and he doesn't want to take sides, but after Ilja is done destroying Williams and is preparing for the killing blow, Melo jumps in front of it. What else was he going to do, just stay out of out while Trick gets entirely wrecked? He has to intervene, because he and Trick actually do depend on one another, despite the fact that Melo didn't want to depend on Dragunov. And of course, this causes Ilja to recant his previous overtures of friendship, dramatically declaring that Melo should treasure his friendship with Trick, because after Sunday, it'll be all he has left.

Sorry, but if you don't see how this is very obviously a love triangle, we don't even know what else to tell you. It's barely even subtext. Carmelo Hayes chose Trick Williams over Ilja Dragunov, and now Dragunov wants to make him pay for that, while Melo wants Ilja to pay for what he did to Trick. And guess what? Now the main event of Great American Bash, which could easily have been just a regular babyface vs. babyface "we respect each other" affair, has real stakes and emotional consequences beyond the championship, because characters on a wrestling show should be motivated primarily by their feelings for and about other characters. We love that "NXT," for the most part, seems to understand that.

And no, we don't care who interfered in the six-man tag while wearing Schism masks. We're not worrying about that. We're on to GAB!