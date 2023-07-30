Teddy Long Pitches Potential WWE Match For Nick Aldis, Fears He'll Be Wasted

With Nick Aldis no longer working for Impact Wrestling, his free agency is something that has become a hot topic, with many fans wanting to see the Englishman wind up in WWE. The company is reportedly interested in signing the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, but as a backstage producer. At this point, it is unclear whether that would also include some wrestling opportunities, or whether or not Aldis is interested. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long believes that Aldis still has plenty to offer from an in-ring perspective as well.

"I think that there's still money in Nick Aldis, I think they should be using him on TV," Long said to "SportsKeeda Wrestling." "I agree he could go to "NXT" and be a great trainer, but he ain't ready for that, there's still money in this guy man, why waste him down there? Put him on TV and put him in a good story with somebody." One obvious storyline that a lot of people would like to see is between Aldis and Cody Rhodes, who previously competed against each other at the original All In. However, Long believes there are plenty of other people that Aldis can compete against first before reaching the "American Nightmare."

"They gotta build the guy, so don't give him to Cody right away," Long said. "Let him make a name for himself there, let him get some credibility there, let him build him, and then slide him into Cody and you stop by Cody one day and say, 'Hey, I ain't forgot about you,' and then keep on walking."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SportsKeeda Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.