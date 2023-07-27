Ronda Rousey Vs. Shayna Baszler Officially Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2023

After Ronda Rousey first laid out a challenge to former tag team partner Shayna Baszler several weeks ago, a match between the two has now been made official (via WWE's Twitter). The two will square off next Saturday at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.

Earlier this month, Baszler turned on Rousey in the middle of a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship title defense, causing them to lose the belts. Just days prior, Baszler and Rousey had united the "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with the main roster title. Now the two former friends look to face off as rumors of an end to Rousey's WWE contract continue to swirl.

The history between Baszler and Rousey dates back long before their time in WWE. The two women competed in mixed martial arts, with Rousey choosing Baszler to be on her team during a season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2013. The two became friends, eventually both joining WWE and forming a partnership in October 2022. That partnership was evidently destined to be short-lived as the two now prepare to square off next week.

With their addition to this year's SummerSlam card, Rousey and Baszler join previously announced matches including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes taking on Brock Lesnar, a Triple Threat match between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair, and much more.