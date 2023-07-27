Why Cody Rhodes Feels 'Stuck' In WWE WrestleMania Moment & What He Plans To Do About It

As WWE prepares for SummerSlam on August 5, Cody Rhodes is still recovering from the events of WrestleMania 39. It was in the main event of the two-night card that Rhodes came up short in dethroning Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes explained how he felt stuck in that moment of loss.

"I feel you have moments in your career where you get stuck in them, whether they're so good or whether they're so low, that you get stuck in these moments," Rhodes said. "It's not unlike if you have a traumatic experience in your personal life. For me, I felt, and I still do three months removed, very stuck. In that there was a very long period of time where I was sitting in the ring."

While sitting in the ring, Rhodes saw all the saddened fans staring at him rather than fleeing out of the stadium to try and beat traffic. He was also aware that cameras were still rolling and that his family was still watching.

"And the internal monologue I had when I saw my family at ringside, then I saw some of the most diehard fans fully decked out in every piece of merch for me they could have possibly bought, the internal monologue was really just telling myself to get up. Was to get up. And then I wanted to make a point that I was not gonna walk what we call 'loser lane.' I'm going to walk all the way back up this 70-yard ramp and I want to feel every bit of this loss."