Grayson Waller Talks Broken Leg, Concerns Injury Would Affect WWE Draft Prospects

Grayson Waller is one of the hottest new prospects on "WWE SmackDown" since being called up to the main roster several months ago, but his dreams of making the jump almost fell apart following his final match in "NXT." The loudmouth Australian was selected during April's WWE Draft, with his performances since signing with the company during the pandemic becoming a highlight on the black and gold brand. But with one final showcase of his abilities against "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes before taking the next step in his career, Waller risked it all and told "Out of Character" he had genuine initial fears for his future in WWE.

"I did the elbow through the table and felt a little burn in my leg, but I didn't think too much of it," Waller recalled. "I tried to do the rolling stunner from the outside and when I jumped, it was the worst pain I've ever felt in my life ... I'm an idiot for trying to jump on it."

"The match was over and I pretty much went backstage into medical and it was a very emotional moment. I'm looking at my Draft stock completely disappearing and maybe I'm not getting drafted now. There was so much going on in the moment and it was very stressful, and when the doctor said I had a broken leg, I was crushed."