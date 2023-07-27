Shawn Michaels Names More WWE Main Roster Stars He'd Like To See On NXT

During the media call ahead of Sunday's "WWE NXT" premium live event, The Great American Bash, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels spoke about other main roster stars he would be interested in seeing come to the developmental brand.

"I guess to answer your question as far as who else we would like to have down here, I got, to be honest ... we are thrilled to get what we do get, but you know I'd love to have the Brawling Brutes down here," Michaels said. "I wouldn't mind you know, Imperium. Look I'd love to have Sami [Zayn] and Kevin [Owens] down here, anyone who is willing to come down here to help us out from the main roster. Let's put it this way I wouldn't think we would be turning a lot of people down."

Guest appearances by main roster stars have been key to the recent TV ratings success for "NXT." The Judgment Day has been featured on the show over recent weeks. On this past Tuesday's episode, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley wrestled in the main event against Lyra Valkyria. Dominik Mysterio won the North American Championship on the July 18 episode of "NXT," dethroning Wes Lee.

Mysterio will defend the title at The Great American Bash against the former champion Lee and another main roster star, Mustafa Ali. The other main roster star to cross over is Baron Corbin. He will be the opponent in Gable Stevenson's first-ever match. The Great American Bash will be taking place Sunday at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.