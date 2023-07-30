Grayson Waller On WWE Move He Likes Taking The Least: 'Zero Fun, Would Not Recommend'

Professional wrestling may be pre-determined, but that doesn't make the matches any less physically intense. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," WWE star Grayson Waller gave his opinion on what hard-hitting move is his least favorite to take.

"There [are] so many," Waller said, laughing. "I took that Powerbomb from Edge ... on the floor. That wasn't fun. But, you know, the answer has to be Bron Breakker's spear. Dude, it's like — I've been hit hard before. I've been in the ring with some wild guys who hit very hard, but Bron Breakker's spear is [on] a different level. His intensity from this far away, that explosive power, man — no fun. Absolutely zero fun. Would not recommend it."

Grayson was called up to the main roster as a part of this year's WWE Draft, quickly making a name for himself with his charismatic talk show segments. Though he was sidelined for several months with an injury, Waller returned to action earlier than expected, making his main roster debut against Edge at Madison Square Garden on the July 7 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Though Waller came up short, there's no denying it was an impressive first showing for the young talent.

As for Breakker, the second-generation professional wrestler is still on the NXT roster. Though Breakker wasn't included in the 2023 WWE Draft, it likely won't be too long before the 25-year-old performer starts tearing it up on the main roster, picking up wins with that devastating spear Waller spoke of.