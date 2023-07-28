AEW Rampage Preview 7/28: Tag Team Battle Royale, Hikaru Shida Vs. Nyla Rose & More

Tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage" looks to be quite packed, with four matches squeezed into the hour-long program. That includes an eight-team battle royale, set to decide the next contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship following tomorrow's title match on "AEW Collision." The battle royale features Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Butcher and The Blade, Big Bill and Brian Cage, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, Chaos Project, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, and Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.

Along with that, the show will pit two former AEW Women's World Champions against one another, with Hikaru Shida looking to continue her recent hot streak following victories over Taya Valkyrie and Marina Shafir. Nyla Rose's last televised AEW appearance saw her lose to Willow Nightingale in the quarter-final round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

While it was announced on "AEW Dynamite" this week that Scorpio Sky would compete on "Rampage," AEW President Tony Khan announced to the live crowd that the match had to be changed around due to Sky suffering an injury. Komander will step in to face the villainous Kip Sabian in what is sure to be a high-flying battle.

Finally, although their opponents have yet to be announced, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Kingdom will be in action. The duo have been mainstays in Ring of Honor but will be making their first AEW appearance together since a loss against The Acclaimed in March.