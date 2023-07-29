Roxanne Perez Feels No-DQ Experience Gives Her An Edge At WWE NXT Great American Bash

While Blair Davenport might have the height and in-ring experience advantage heading into "WWE NXT" Great American Bash, Roxanne Perez points out a glaring fact that may work against Davenport.

Ahead of her Weapons Wild match against Davenport at The Great American Bash, Perez discussed how her previous experience with this match stipulation will play into her favor at the event tomorrow evening. "I have had some experience [with weapons]," Perez told the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast. "I had a couple of [No Disqualification matches] on the independent scene and then I did have a Weapons Wild match against Cora Jade. So, Blair Davenport has never had a Weapons Wild match, I have. So that kind of gives me a little bit of an advantage. But Booker [T] has been giving me a lot of advice ... I can't just give out my tactics, but you'll definitely see something."

As Perez alluded to, she and Cora Jade previously competed in a Weapons Wild match at "NXT" Halloween Havoc last October — a contest in which Perez emerged victorious. This time, though, Perez will face Blair Davenport, a fiery Brit who laid out multiple members of the "NXT" women's division. Shortly after Davenport revealed herself as the masked attacker, she began to exclusively target Perez, which led to a singles match on the July 4 episode of "NXT." Following Davenport's victory over Perez there, the two will now elevate their feud to the next level with the added anything goes situation.

Elsewhere on The Great American Bash card, "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Thea Hail in a Submission match. Ilja Dragunov will also challenge Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" Championship.

