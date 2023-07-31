AEW Will Reportedly Tape Upcoming Dynamite & Collision Shows On Same Night

While there are plenty of mysteries surrounding AEW All In at London, England's Wembley Stadium, including how and where it will be broadcast and what matches will be featured on the card, a lesser-known mystery has been what AEW will be doing with "Collision" that weekend, with no venue for the Saturday show announced for August 26. As it turns out, that's by design, as "Collision" will be recorded on Wednesday that week, instead of Saturday.

PWInsider reports that "Collision" will tape after "Dynamite" on August 23 in Duluth, Georgia's Gas South Arena. The double taping is being done due to most AEW personnel traveling to the U.K. for All In following the Wednesday night shows.

This will be the second time "Collision" has not aired live during its short tenure, following the third episode of the Saturday show, which was taped on June 29 out of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. More importantly, this will be the first time that "Dynamite" and "Collision" have ever been taped on the same night, and could mean stars such as CM Punk and The Elite will share the same backstage, despite their past and current tensions.

The double taping presents an interesting scenario for both "Rampage," which typically records its episodes before or after "Dynamite," and "ROH on HonorClub" tapings, which occur both before and after "Collision." No details were provided regarding whether tapings for both shows will occur alongside "Dynamite" and "Collision," if episodes that week will be scrapped, or if they will take place at a separate place and time.