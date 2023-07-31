Ricardo Rodriguez Details Hard Times He Experienced After WWE Release

Addiction can rob you of many things. It can affect your health and your state of mind, and it can also affect your passions. Unfortunately for Jesus "Ricardo" Rodriguez, his addiction made his turn on his love of professional wrestling.

Despite being best known as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer, Rodriguez has been a part of the pro wrestling business since 2006. Throughout his over 20-year career, he dabbled as a masked luchador, a ring announcer, a commentator, and a backstage producer for many promotions. But when he requested his release from WWE in 2014, he was ready to be done with all of it. Rodriguez described this difficult time on "Developmentally Speaking."

"When I called the office and I was like, 'Hey I'm done. I want my release,' at first, it was interesting because I was bitter and I was angry," he said. "I hated everything. I hated anything wrestling. I hated WWE. I was upset at everything. That's where my drinking got very heavy because I was trying to find an escape or a way to justify how I was feeling."