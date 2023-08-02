Kevin Sullivan Suggests Surprising CM Punk Opponent For AEW All In

Former WCW star Kevin Sullivan has named the AEW star who should face CM Punk at the upcoming All In show in London.

Sullivan on his podcast, "Tuesdays with the Taskmaster," said that didn't completely agree with Bully Ray's recent comments about AEW's All In card, where he stated that Tony Khan and co. shouldn't announce any matches for the August 27 event. Sullivan said it is a good idea, but felt that AEW should announce the main event of the show, which he thinks should be "Hangman" Adam Page versus CM Punk.

"I love Bully [Ray] as a person, he's a hell of a guy, he's very smart, and probably doesn't get his due. I love the idea, but I don't agree with it completely," said Sullivan. "You can do what he said, except for the main event. Do you know what the main event is? Punk versus Hangman. They'll fall off the rafters. Punk is such a good worker, and if Hangman goes with him, the people will go crazy."