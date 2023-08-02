Kevin Sullivan Suggests Surprising CM Punk Opponent For AEW All In
Former WCW star Kevin Sullivan has named the AEW star who should face CM Punk at the upcoming All In show in London.
Sullivan on his podcast, "Tuesdays with the Taskmaster," said that didn't completely agree with Bully Ray's recent comments about AEW's All In card, where he stated that Tony Khan and co. shouldn't announce any matches for the August 27 event. Sullivan said it is a good idea, but felt that AEW should announce the main event of the show, which he thinks should be "Hangman" Adam Page versus CM Punk.
"I love Bully [Ray] as a person, he's a hell of a guy, he's very smart, and probably doesn't get his due. I love the idea, but I don't agree with it completely," said Sullivan. "You can do what he said, except for the main event. Do you know what the main event is? Punk versus Hangman. They'll fall off the rafters. Punk is such a good worker, and if Hangman goes with him, the people will go crazy."
Real Life Drama
The last time that CM Punk and Adam Page were in the ring was at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, 2022, which was also when Punk defeated Page for the AEW World Championship. It's no secret that in the past, there were some backstage issues between them, including when Punk "went off" the script and called out Page on the August 17, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite."
He also spoke ill about him during his infamous speech on the All Out post-show media scrum and in a September 2022 interview with "ESPN."
Sullivan is no stranger to real heat with other wrestlers which was later used on television. The former WCW star had his own issues with Chris Benoit, which turned into a storyline for WCW. Nancy Benoit was first married to Sullivan, and in 1997 she had an on-screen relationship with Benoit, which later became a real-life relationship between them.