Seth Rollins Recalls The Most Frustrating Time Of His WWE Career
Seth Rollins is admittedly in the prime of his career at the moment, but things weren't as hunky-dory even a year ago. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he grew increasingly frustrated in the lead-up to last year's WrestleMania 38, as WWE's creative team didn't have a set plan for him.
Eventually, Rollins faced the returning Cody Rhodes, who was Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent. But the weeks leading into last year's "Showcase of Immortals" was not a pleasant ride for "The Visionary."
"I would say the beginning of 2022 was the most angry I've ever been," Rollins told "SI Media." "There were two or three instances that, I'm not going to get into specifically, but essentially from the Day 1 pay-per-view to getting the match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania — that process was very frustrating for me.
"It ended in a good way, and we got into a good place, but getting there was not ideal, and I very much voiced my concerns at that point in time."
Rollins on the source of his frustration
When asked to elaborate on the source of his frustration, Seth Rollins revealed that he was given a different roadmap to WrestleMania on the night of Day 1, but those plans "changed drastically" after the event and kept changing in subsequent weeks. "There was a six-week window where everything I was told was changing from week to week," he added.
Earlier this year, the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 39 was in the news for all the wrong reasons as Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Gorilla Position and ordered late rewrites and wholesale changes. On that night, a bizarre incident saw Rollins step out to the ring and then abruptly walk back without saying a word.
When asked to explain the incident, Rollins attributed it to "a production miscommunication" and revealed the intent of the segment was to have the audience sing his theme song during a commercial break. But the miscommunication resulted in WWE airing video packages instead. "That messed up what the plan was, so the crowd was just trying to sing, but you've got Stone Cold talking about Broken Skull Ranch on [the TitanTron]."