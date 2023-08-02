Seth Rollins Recalls The Most Frustrating Time Of His WWE Career

Seth Rollins is admittedly in the prime of his career at the moment, but things weren't as hunky-dory even a year ago. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he grew increasingly frustrated in the lead-up to last year's WrestleMania 38, as WWE's creative team didn't have a set plan for him.

Eventually, Rollins faced the returning Cody Rhodes, who was Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent. But the weeks leading into last year's "Showcase of Immortals" was not a pleasant ride for "The Visionary."

"I would say the beginning of 2022 was the most angry I've ever been," Rollins told "SI Media." "There were two or three instances that, I'm not going to get into specifically, but essentially from the Day 1 pay-per-view to getting the match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania — that process was very frustrating for me.

"It ended in a good way, and we got into a good place, but getting there was not ideal, and I very much voiced my concerns at that point in time."