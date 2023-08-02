Tony Khan Promises First Announcements For AEW All In On Tonight's Dynamite

On August 27, All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its biggest event ever: All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. As of now, no matches have been announced for the big show. However, that will change on tonight's 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite." Speaking with the Orlando Sentinel, AEW co-owner Tony Khan stated that he's had special plans for tonight's episode for quite some time.

"Looking at the path we'd be on this summer towards All In at Wembley, I always felt tonight in Tampa would be the perfect place to begin match announcements and officially take that next step," Khan said. "It's perfect timing — the perfect amount of excitement. The 200th episode is important to the network and to the fans. It's a major milestone for 'Dynamite,' and it happens to be four weeks out from All In."

It was recently reported that All In will be available to buy as a traditional pay-per-view. Just one week later, the company is scheduled to host another pay-per-view: the annual All Out in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center. Reports indicate that there could be a bundle allowing viewers to purchase both shows at a discounted price, but the idea is still being discussed.

With two major shows happening in a short time span, it becomes difficult to predict what matches will fill each event. Last week on "Dynamite," AEW World Champion MJF promised Adam Cole another shot at the world title.

Additionally, last Saturday's "Collision" featured CM Punk confirming his bag held another AEW World Championship. Declaring that he never lost the title, Punk spray painted his iconic "X" on the championship, with Ricky Starks coming out to challenge Punk for the title. That rematch, however, is booked for this Saturday's "Collision," leaving Punk's status for All In still up in the air.