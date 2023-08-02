Another Luchador Departs From AAA

It's been a bit of a turbulent year for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide when it comes to talent departures. The promotion has been without one talent, Cuatrero, for most of the year, after he was arrested for domestic violence back in March. The company also had a contentious falling out with Bandido and Rush in June that led to both of them departing, though Rush would ultimately return. Now a close friend of Bandido has announced that he's following in the AEW star's footsteps.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, former Ring of Honor star Flamita announced that he was officially departing AAA. The luchador, who also briefly worked for Lucha Underground during its second season as Night Claw, seems to be ending his association with AAA on better terms than Bandido did, crediting AAA for always treating him well and thanking AAA higher-ups Marisela Pena Roldan, Dorian Roldan, and Konnan.

"This life is of cycles and today again closes one of them as you know I was working with the company LUCHA LIBRE AAA which has always treated me in the best way and has given me great battles today I thank infinite mind to see me given the opportunity to belong to your rosters," he wrote. "Flamita take a different direction see you soon."

Though he's never been a full-timer with AAA, Flamita has worked on and off with the promotion since 2011, at times working under the names Fireball and Octagon Jr., a gimmick he took on briefly before giving it up after a real-life confrontation with the original Octagon. After departing AAA following that incident, he returned in 2018 and continued to work there in between stints with ROH and Dragon Gate. His appearances for AAA had become limited in 2023, however, with his last match for AAA taking place all the way back in May.