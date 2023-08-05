Tony Schiavone Calls Recent AEW Collision Segment His Favorite AEW Moment Of All Time

Tensions have been building over the past few weeks between CM Punk and Ricky Starks, after the latter used the ropes to beat Punk to win the men's Owen Hart Tournament, and then used the ropes again to pick up a tag team victory over Punk and Darby Allin a week later. It all led to the most recent episode of "AEW Collision," where a rematch between Starks and Punk, for Punk's "real" AEW World Championship, was announced for this Saturday during an interview segment with Tony Schiavone. The segment between Starks and Punk, which also revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat would be the special guest referee for the rematch, came up on this week's "What Happened When." And surprisingly, it was when Schiavone answered a question regarding his favorite segment that he's done in AEW.

"You're not going to be able to beat me and CM Punk and Ricky Starks this last Saturday," Schiavone said. "That has to go down as one of my favorite ones. I really enjoyed that ... I loved it, loved the whole segment. I loved that segment, and I loved the segment the week before when we established that tag team match, and I was out there for that."

"But listen, I also love ... I love the stuff I did with Britt, where we did the thing, getting our nails done. I liked all of that stuff, working with her. But I really think ... that segment Saturday night was one of my favorites, if not my favorite of all time, me being a part of, personally."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription