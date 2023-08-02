Rumored WWE Target Nick Aldis Cancels Indie Dates Due To Injury

After being at a career crossroads back in January, after his contract with the NWA expired, Nick Aldis finds himself at yet another crossroads now. With his brief run in Impact Wrestling now over, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion finds himself a free agent once again, and for the second time this year is reportedly courting interest from none other than WWE, though no deal has been reached between the two sides as of this time.

That makes it unfortunate that Aldis is currently ailing from injury, enough so that he will have to take time off. On Twitter late Wednesday morning, Aldis confirmed he is currently suffering from a back injury, and would thus have no choice but to pull out of bookings with Dream Wave Wrestling this upcoming weekend, and a show in Puerto Rico later in August. Aldis apologized for missing the shows and said he will see everyone down the road.

I'm sorry to report that I have to pull out of my bookings in Chicago this weekend for @DWWrestling & Puerto Rico later this month; I've been dealing with a back injury for a while and it's at a point where I can't deliver at the level I deem acceptable for fans. (1/2)... — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 2, 2023

I'm sorry to let people down especially the promoters who have been so understanding and professional. See you down the road... — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 2, 2023

While the injury will affect Aldis' in-ring prospects for a little while, it may not be the hindrance towards a potential WWE contract that one may think. That's because recent reports suggested that WWE is interested in Aldis, not as an in-ring talent, but as a producer or agent, with the promotion even planning to bring him in for a trial run. It remains unknown when this trial run would take place, whether Aldis would be interested in a producing job, or whether this long-standing back injury has motivated him to perhaps take a step back from in-ring competition.