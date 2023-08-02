Xavier Woods Hopes To See Former WWE Superstar Return To Company Before 2023 Ends

Although he hasn't appeared on WWE programming recently, that doesn't mean Xavier Woods hasn't been keeping himself busy. The New Day member has been active on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel gaming with his fellow wrestlers, and there is one frequent guest he would like to see make a return to a WWE ring.

"I do have something that I want to see before the end of this year," Woods said when asked by Kayla Braxton on "WWE's The Bump". "I want to see Tyler Breeze back in a WWE ring. That's what I want to see. I want to see him on 'Raw'. I want to see him on 'SmackDown.' That's what I want. I'm going to say it right here. I'm going to say it loud and proud."

Breeze first signed with WWE in 2010 as part of the company's developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling. He was there when "NXT" launched in 2012 and was called up to the main roster in 2015. He aligned himself with Fandango in May 2016, and the two became known as Breezango, eventually winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championship in the summer of 2020 before the pair were both released from their contracts in June 2021.

While Fandango can currently be found competing in Impact Wrestling as Dirty Dango, Breeze took a couple of years off from the ring. He made his return to action on July 8 in Next Generation Wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.