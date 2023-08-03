Grayson Waller Offers Predictions For WWE SummerSlam 2023
He may not yet be booked on the card himself, but "WWE SmackDown" star Grayson Waller made a SummerSlam prediction for what may be the biggest match of the night, all going down under Tribal Combat rules.
Waller spoke on the "Die Woche" podcast for WWE Deutschland, following his match on Friday against Jey Uso, which Waller lost. After the match ended, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa intervened, but both took a superkick and spear, respectively, from Uso. On the podcast, Waller was asked if he was still rooting for Reigns following what happened.
"I wouldn't necessarily say 'rooting,' but it's inevitable, isn't it, really?" Waller said. "I don't understand how anyone would think Jey Uso is going to beat Roman Reigns. Like, let's be real, Roman is the most dominant champion, pretty much in history. I love the story of Jey Uso, what an incredible, beautiful story it would be for Jey Uso to become the 'Tribal Chief' and become WWE Champion finally, but this ain't Disneyland. This is WWE and there's not always a happy ending and I don't think there's going to be a happy ending for Jey Uso on Saturday."
Which Match Will Steal The Night?
Waller also spoke about the other match he's most excited about on the SummerSlam card: Ricochet versus Logan Paul. Waller said he assumes something wild will happen, but nobody knows what it will be.
"Everyone knows how crazy Ricochet is, and training with Logan a little bit, Logan's insane as well. Like, athletically and willing to put his body through everything. So I think those two guys are going to probably if you're putting money on, that could be a good bet for the match that's going to steal the night," Waller said.
When it comes to his own SummerSlam plans, Waller said he will be in Detroit, Michigan for a WWE tryout happening earlier in the week. He said he'll be sticking around for "The Biggest Party of the Summer" and that maybe some of the WWE Legends attending the show will need some of the "Grayson Waller Rub." He also expressed interest in the SummerSlam Battle Royal happening on the show but did not confirm if he will be an entrant.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Die Woche" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.