Grayson Waller Offers Predictions For WWE SummerSlam 2023

He may not yet be booked on the card himself, but "WWE SmackDown" star Grayson Waller made a SummerSlam prediction for what may be the biggest match of the night, all going down under Tribal Combat rules.

Waller spoke on the "Die Woche" podcast for WWE Deutschland, following his match on Friday against Jey Uso, which Waller lost. After the match ended, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa intervened, but both took a superkick and spear, respectively, from Uso. On the podcast, Waller was asked if he was still rooting for Reigns following what happened.

"I wouldn't necessarily say 'rooting,' but it's inevitable, isn't it, really?" Waller said. "I don't understand how anyone would think Jey Uso is going to beat Roman Reigns. Like, let's be real, Roman is the most dominant champion, pretty much in history. I love the story of Jey Uso, what an incredible, beautiful story it would be for Jey Uso to become the 'Tribal Chief' and become WWE Champion finally, but this ain't Disneyland. This is WWE and there's not always a happy ending and I don't think there's going to be a happy ending for Jey Uso on Saturday."