WWE SummerSlam 2023 Preview: Roman Reigns Vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes Vs. Brock Lesnar
The biggest party of the summer is almost upon us. This weekend, WWE SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and the show is loaded with hotly anticipated matches featuring some of the biggest names in sports entertainment.
The Bloodline Civil War storyline will take center stage as Jey Uso will battle Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat for both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the right to be called "Tribal Chief." Uso gave Reigns his first loss since December 2019 at WWE Money in the Bank 2023; however, the champ's 1000+ of dominance over the WWE roster must make him the favorite to win this one.
Seth Rollins, meanwhile, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Rollins has proven to be a fighting champion thus far, but Balor will have Judgement Day by his side when the bell rings. That being said, Balor's teammate Damian Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and has earned the right to a title shot at any time of his choosing. This makes Priest unpredictable, and he might not be the loyal ally Balor needs at SummerSlam.
GUNTHER will also be in action as he defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre, who returned to action at Money in the Bank to pick a fight with the Austrian. Right now, GUNTHER is within touching distance of beating Honky Tonk Man's record as the title's longest-reigning champion in history. However, McIntyre is a two-time former WWE Champion with a renewed sense of momentum, and he poses a credible threat to the champ.
Logan Paul vs. Ricochet, Women's Championship match
As of this writing, Rhea Ripley appears to have been left off the final SummerSlam 2023 card, meaning that fans might not get to see a WWE Women's World Championship match. However, the WWE Women's Championship will be on the line as Asuka defends the gold against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. Every Superstar involved in this match is synonymous with dominant title runs, so this should make for an unpredictable and exciting bout.
Logan Paul will also make his return to a WWE ring at SummerSlam, as he's booked to face Ricochet. The high-flyers first crossed paths in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and created a viral moment when they dueled in mid-air. Konnan has high hopes for Paul vs. Ricochet, and many other fans and pundits are expecting a potential show-stealer.
Earlier this week, Slim Jim and WWE announced a new far-reaching partnership. The deal means that WWE will showcase Slim Jim-branded matches on some of its biggest shows moving forward, starting with the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. LA Knight, Chad Gable, and Sheamus are among the favorites to win, but matches of this ilk are always difficult to predict.
Grudges will be settled at SummerSlam 2023
Title bouts and sponsored matches are fine and all, but wrestling thrives on good old-fashioned conflict. Fortunately, SummerSlam 2023 will feature two tentpole matches between warring enemies with scores to settle.
Up first is Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, the former friends, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, who are now at odds. Baszler believes that Rousey has been handed all of her opportunities on a silver platter. Baszler, meanwhile, thinks she had to grind to make a name for herself in WWE. Rumor has it that Rousey might be leaving the promotion after this weekend's premium live event, so this might be the final time the WWE Universe sees her in the squared circle.
Finally, the "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are set to collide in a rubber match to determine the ultimate winner of their rivalry. The pair have been at odds since the "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 39, with all of their interactions since then resulting in brawling. A victory for Rhodes is bound to thrust him back into the main event title picture. That said, Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in the history of the business, and that means a victory for him can never be ruled out.