WWE SummerSlam 2023 Preview: Roman Reigns Vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes Vs. Brock Lesnar

The biggest party of the summer is almost upon us. This weekend, WWE SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and the show is loaded with hotly anticipated matches featuring some of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

The Bloodline Civil War storyline will take center stage as Jey Uso will battle Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat for both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the right to be called "Tribal Chief." Uso gave Reigns his first loss since December 2019 at WWE Money in the Bank 2023; however, the champ's 1000+ of dominance over the WWE roster must make him the favorite to win this one.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Rollins has proven to be a fighting champion thus far, but Balor will have Judgement Day by his side when the bell rings. That being said, Balor's teammate Damian Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and has earned the right to a title shot at any time of his choosing. This makes Priest unpredictable, and he might not be the loyal ally Balor needs at SummerSlam.

GUNTHER will also be in action as he defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre, who returned to action at Money in the Bank to pick a fight with the Austrian. Right now, GUNTHER is within touching distance of beating Honky Tonk Man's record as the title's longest-reigning champion in history. However, McIntyre is a two-time former WWE Champion with a renewed sense of momentum, and he poses a credible threat to the champ.