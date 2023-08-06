Cody Rhodes Calls WWE SummerSlam 2023 Opponent Brock Lesnar A 'Freakin' Unicorn'

Following his victory at WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes issued applause to his now former rival, Brock Lesnar. While their feud unraveled into much chaos, Lesnar and Rhodes concluded their story on a rather wholesome note as they embraced in the ring after their third, and final, match. Looking back on their trilogy, Rhodes shares his praise for "The Beast," whom he touts as a "freakin' unicorn."

"I don't want to wrestle Brock Lesnar again, but I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do it and to compete at his level, because, I said this last night, when he's gone, and I don't know when that's going to be, ... [but] when he's gone, I think the world will realize what we've got — it's a freakin' unicorn that's just a very unique, once-in-a-lifetime individual," Rhodes said during the post-SummerSlam press conference.

"And to have that moment at the end, ... I thought a lot about Brock, looking at him tonight, and it reminded me of how my dad [Dusty Rhodes] looked at Harley Race, and I thought maybe 'I've got my Harley Race,' maybe just because there's nobody tougher than Brock Lesnar. And again, that was a special moment. I'll know what it really meant in the days to come."

With Lesnar now seemingly in his rearview mirror, Rhodes will begin the next chapter in his story. While the contents of the succeeding chapter have yet to be revealed, Rhodes implied that he may pivot his course back to Roman Reigns as he sets out to "finish the story" and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns, though, is currently entangled in a storyline with The Bloodline, which took a rather dramatic turn during his title match at SummerSlam.

