Aleah James Confirms That She's Left WWE

WWE "NXT UK" wrestler Aleah James confirmed that she was no longer with the promotion last week. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, James was one of the "NXT UK" wrestlers who wasn't brought to Orlando, Florida, unlike other "NXT UK" stars including her boyfriend, Noam Dar, who is currently the leader of The Meta-Four stable. Dar made his "NXT" debut during the April 18 episode and joined other former "NXT UK" stars in Orlando, including Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, Blair Davenport, and JD McDonagh.

James' last WWE match was on the March 2, 2022, taped episode of "NXT UK," where she defeated Stevie Turner, while her first match was back in November 2020. During her short WWE career, she faced Isla Dawn, Lyra Valkyria, and Jinny, who retired from in-ring competition earlier this year due to past injuries. Before WWE, the 24-year-old, wrestled in RevPro, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, and Wrestling Resurgence.

WWE officially ended the "NXT UK" brand in August 2022 and then announced a revamped version called, "NXT Europe," which was slated for sometime this year. Back in July at the post-Money in the Bank press conference, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque gave an update on where it was headed, noting that there was a delay due to the WWE-UFC merger. Other "NXT UK" stars that have been released since the rebrand were Flash Morgan Webster (who is now with Impact Wrestling), Amale, Trent Seven, Dani Luna (another member of Impact Wrestling), Xia Brookside, Sam Gradwell, Wild Boar, and Jack Starz.