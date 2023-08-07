WWE Raw Preview 8/7: SummerSlam Fallout

Tonight's SummerSlam fallout episode of "WWE Raw" takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Stamford-based promotion has yet to announce any matches or segments for this evening's broadcast, but that will likely change throughout the day leading up to the show.

According to WWE's online events page, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be present at the Target Center. Fans will likely find out what's next for "The American Nightmare" after his feud with Brock Lesnar ended with a victory at SummerSlam. After Rhodes conquered Lesnar this past Saturday night, "The Beast" did something out of the ordinary and raised the hand of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner in the middle of the ring, ultimately showing his respect. Will Rhodes now set his sights on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

And speaking of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Seth "Freakin" Rollins extended his reign as the titleholder by defeating Finn Bálor at SummerSlam. "The Visionary" retained the gold after stomping Bálor's head into Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase; Priest had tried to pass Bálor the briefcase. Can Bálor and Priest get back on the same page after another miscommunication?

Meanwhile, Ricochet might have something to say after Logan Paul cheated his way to victory against him at SummerSlam. Fans may also find out what the future holds for Ronda Rousey following her defeat to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match on Saturday night. And lastly, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is advertised to be in Minneapolis following his title victory over Drew McIntyre 48 hours ago.