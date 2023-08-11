Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The Issues With WWE SummerSlam 2023 Main Event

While the recently-concluded WWE SummerSlam set all sorts of financial records, the finish to The Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was largely criticized by fans and pundits alike, with many arguing that Jimmy Uso turning on his twin did not feel like the natural progression in the Bloodline storyline.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff echoed similar sentiments on his "83 Weeks" podcast recently when asked if he would have scripted a different finish to Reigns vs. Uso.

"I was disappointed," Bischoff admitted. "The expectations have been so high for anything Bloodline-related because it's been so awesome for so long. This wasn't, this was maintenance, [and] this didn't advance anything in my opinion. Technically, it did, but for me, just in terms of emotion and interest and reaction, my visceral response was I was bored. I did not enjoy this match at all."

Bischoff then stressed that the finish to Tribal Combat did not whet his appetite for this week's "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," which would have otherwise been the case after a major angle at the end of a premium live event. He added that the angle "checked a couple of boxes" but "did not move the needle" enough for him to remain emotionally invested in the storyline. That said, Bischoff was quick to admit that WWE creative still had the opportunity to regain his interest within the next month or so.

"In a month, I could look back and say, 'That was a dumb thing to say because look what they're doing now,'" Bischoff continued. "As it stands now, I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I've been talking up this Bloodline story for months. I told everybody — and I mean it — that the Bloodline storyline is, by far and away, the best story that's been crafted for professional wrestling in any of our lifetimes."