Vince McMahon & WWE Reportedly Facing Bizarre Lawsuit From Familiar Foe

It's been a pretty hectic time for WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. Not only is he recovering from spinal surgery and dealing with the upcoming merger between WWE and UFC, but he also finds himself in the line of sight of the law once more, after he was served with a federal warrant and grand jury indictment in mid-July. And while that may be the most concerning legal issue McMahon faces at the moment, it is somehow not the most bizarre.

PWInsider reports that both McMahon and WWE have been hit with a lawsuit from one Dana W. Miley, who is alleging breach of contract against the promotion, as well as a failure to reimburse a down payment of $5.5 thousand for a fan meet-up with Alexa Bliss, incorrectly named Alexia Bliss in the lawsuit. Miley further accuses McMahon of breaching an agreement between the two sides, which Miley claims would've seen him become a WWE employee at a hefty $70 thousand per month salary.