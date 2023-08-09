Why EC3 Loves Working For Billy Corgan And The NWA

As EC3 continued, he laid out what appeared to be a plan to give power back to the wrestlers and away from promoters EC3 believed had bought their way into the industry, evidently not realizing Corgan had also done that when he bought NWA in 2017.

"The reason it's great for me to be here is that, hopefully, I can capture and become that energy that allows, which I try to do, and I will do, professional wrestlers to be able to tell their story, to control their narrative, to step outside the bubble, step outside the box, and truly embrace who they are and why they are doing what they do," EC3 said. "So a lot of ... creative constrictions take place in other companies, whereas I don't think creative freedom is a guarantee or a necessity every wrestler should have because some aren't very creative."

"But NWA itself shows that giving me that platform, that hopefully people can, we can take back the system so to speak and allow wrestlers to be creative again, as opposed to rooms full of writers who have never been in a fight, never been in a match, never been in a ring," EC3 continued. "Bookers of the year, and promoters who just buy their way into the industry, because it's cool and they have the disposable income. A lot of the people who truly work and grind it out, and go through the hell that this does take to be any sort of successful level, are the ones that should dictate how they're portrayed on television."

