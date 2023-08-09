WWE's Liv Morgan Teases Change In Appearance While Out With Injury

Liv Morgan is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, and according to a new Twitter post from the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion, it's possible she'll look a bit different when she returns.

The tweet has no caption and simply shows a mass of shorn hair, suggesting that Morgan has cut her trademark blonde locks in favor of something new. The pile of hair is not insignificant, suggesting that Morgan may come back with a drastic change to her hairstyle.

Morgan was initially injured in her and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team title defense on May 12, just a month after the duo won the titles. Morgan and Rodriguez were forced to vacate the titles, though they won them back at Money In The Bank on July 1. Morgan was then attacked on the July 25 episode of "WWE Raw" by Rhea Ripley, which was reportedly a way to write Morgan off TV while she deals with either the same shoulder issue or a new one. There is currently no word on when Morgan is set to return.

The May 12 match where Morgan was injured has become infamous as her opponent, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai also suffered an injury during the match, which required ACL surgery. Since then, Kai has returned to WWE TV, free of the straight brace she was in during recovery. Kai appeared to support her Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY after her successful Money In The Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.