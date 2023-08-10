AEW Star Bryan Danielson Says BCC Should Never Break Up

Bryan Danielson is loving life in AEW as part of the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) and wishes that the group never splits up.

Danielson recently spoke to "Sports Illustrated," where he expressed his desire to keep the group intact. He pointed out that the group stuck together even when Danielson and fellow BCC member Jon Moxley faced each other in the final of the AEW World Championship tournament last September.

"I love this group. This should be a group that never breaks up," stated the former WWE star. "Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started, we wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn't cause any disturbances in the BCC. That's the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we'll shake hands and go back to training the next day."

The BCC has run roughshod over AEW over the last year and a half and has had a number of brutal and hard-hitting matches. The group initially consisted of just Moxley and Danielson and was managed by William Regal, who joined them after his WWE exit. Wheeler Yuta was brought into the fold a few months later after facing Moxley on "AEW Rampage," which Moxley later said was not planned. The final and fourth member added to the group was Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, who joined them when he debuted at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last June.

Konosuke Takeshita has also sided with the BCC on occasion after he turned heel at the Double or Nothing show earlier this year. The group has remained unchanged since the addition of Castagnoli, although they lost their manager, William Regal, who quit AEW in December to rejoin WWE.