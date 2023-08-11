Details On Sami Zayn's Reported Injury, Impact On Plans For WWE Tag Titles

The injury bug returned to the WWE locker room recently, with its latest victims including the likes of Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. During Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Zayn was originally slated to join Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a six-man bout against the Judgment Day. However, a backstage attack from JD McDonagh later rendered Zayn unable to compete.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zayn's angle with McDonagh was utilized as a way to temporarily keep Zayn out of action while he deals with a legitimate elbow injury that was glaringly visible during the respective segment. As the camera panned over to a distressed Zayn, it revealed his severely swollen elbow, which WON says is likely attributed to bursitis or a bursa sac infection.

Zayn's tag team partner, Kevin Owens, was previously written out of WWE television after he suffered an attack from Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest on the July 24 episode of "Raw." It was later reported that Owens sustained a legitimate fractured rib prior to the television angle. As Owens, and now Zayn, find themselves sidelined from action, many WWE fans have begun to question the status of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

While their return timelines remain unknown, WWE is reportedly planning to keep the titles on Zayn and Owens. The duo last defended the titles against Priest and Dominik Mysterio on the July 17 episode of "Raw." Despite Ripley's efforts to interfere toward the end of the match, Zayn and Owens retained the titles with some assistance from Liv Morgan, who sent Ripley crashing into the barricade.