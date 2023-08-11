AEW Rampage 8/11 Preview: Orange Cassidy Title Defense, Saraya Vs. Skye Blue, More

"AEW Rampage" offers a strong card tonight, with Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Johnny TV (aka John Hennigan) and Saraya wrestling her first singles match on the Friday night show (via Twitter). Additionally, Darby Allin will face Brian Cage, and the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will be in action.

Tonight will be Cassidy's 28th defense of the title, which was previously known as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship before a name change earlier this year. There's no doubt the 39-year-old AEW star has helped establish the championship over the last 10 months, and Cassidy will look to continue his title run with a win over the recently-debuted Hennigan later tonight.

Ahead of a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In on August 27, Saraya will face the young Skye Blue on "Rampage." The two previously faced off in February of this year on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." In that bout, Saraya walked away with a victory in less than 4 minutes.

This past Wednesday on "Dynamite," it was announced that Allin and Sting will face Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at All In. Before that, however, Allin will have to deal with Strickland's Mogul Embassy stablemate, Brian Cage. There's quite a history between Allin and Cage; though tonight will be just their second AEW singles match, including tag action and multi-man matches, the two have met a total of eight times before in the promotion.

Finally, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis will have a match tonight. As long as they can hang onto the ROH World Tag Team Championship for another few weeks, they'll face MJF and Adam Cole on the pre-show of All In before a truly massive audience.