Backstage Reason For Brian Pillman Jr.'s Absence From Latest NXT Amid Signing Rumors

There has been an update on Brian Pillman Jr.'s status with WWE and "WWE NXT" following his AEW departure. It was recently reported that the second-generation star would be appearing on WWE television following the expiration of his contract with AEW. Pillman Jr. was reportedly set to be on "NXT" on Wednesday, but that was not the case.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported they were told by those within the company that they believe Pillman Jr. has not been signed. No creative involving the star has been talked about. He is reportedly undergoing "medicals." WON reported that unless something bad is discovered, Pillman Jr. will be signed by WWE.

He last wrestled for AEW in May as part of the House Rules Tour. His last televised match for AEW was against Swerve Strickland in February on "AEW Rampage." Pillman Jr. has continued to wrestle on the independent scene, including recently for New South Wrestling. He has also recently been seen working out at the WWE Performance Center, sparking rumors of his signing. WWE reportedly had an "immediate interest" in the star after his contract expired with the competition. He signed with AEW in 2021 after making several appearances with the company in the years prior.