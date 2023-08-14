Why Eric Bischoff Sees WWE NXT Potentially Outperforming AEW Dynamite

Last week's show garnered 776,000 viewers and a 0.23 in the coveted 18-49 demographic for the third week in a row. As "NXT" inches ever closer to gaining "Dynamite" numbers, Bischoff is quick to note the difference between the two shows. However, he also acknowledges the strategic shift for "NXT" of late.

"People have to remember," Bischoff explained, "NXT is a developmental organization. It isn't [WWE's] biggest, brightest stars as it is with AEW — you see their top talent on that show regularly. NXT is a developmental company and I wouldn't expect it to get [these] kind of ratings with people who are trying to become stars as it will get when it has people who are established stars on the show."

Harkening back to a prediction he made for 2023, Bischoff noted that if this trend continues in the near future, his vision might just come true. "I predicted it last year or early this year," recalled Bischoff. "At some point in time, NXT is going to outperform Dynamite and they're within about 100,000 viewers or less of doing that. I predicted it would happen this summer [and] I'm gonna stick with that."

With All In – a show Bischoff isn't sold on thanks to recent decision-making — set for Wembley Stadium in just over two weeks, AEW is showing growth in some areas, too. But that doesn't discredit what "NXT" has done of late to heighten the competition. As such, the collective hype for wrestling across the board remains positive for all parties.

