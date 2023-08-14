Brandi Rhodes Provides An Update On Her Current Wrestling Status

For a long time, Cody and Brandi Rhodes were a power couple both outside and inside the wrestling ring. But aside from a match at the WWE Performance Center last summer, Brandi hasn't performed as a wrestler since her time in AEW, with her last match, a victory over KiLynn King, coming on the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark."

For all intents and purposes, it appears that match will be the final one of Brandi Rhodes' career. Though she hasn't ruled out participating in angles or other things relating to pro wrestling, Rhodes revealed during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that her in-ring career is finished, citing family, specifically her and Cody's two-year-old daughter, as the chief reason.

"I mean, it was really anti-climactic, but yes, I did [retire as a wrestler]," Brandi said. "I just said, 'You know what? Okay. Well, we're either going to do this the Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins way,' and they are amazing for doing it, 'cause I can't. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I didn't think would be the best for the family. So, we've gone a different route, and I've started business ventures on my own, and he's doing his thing, and we're just doing a couple of different things."

Among the business ventures Brandi Rhodes has been involved in recently is plans to open her own yoga studio later this fall. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer and board member of Kulture City announced the news shortly after becoming a certified yoga instructor earlier this summer.

