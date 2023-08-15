WWE RAW 8/14/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

To be blunt about it, "Raw" was pretty bad this week. The crowd sucked, the matches were a reasonable amount of fun at best, and there weren't really any major story advancements — no title matches, big character moments, not much of anything. It was a stark reminder that we're past SummerSlam and into the time of year when WWE starts getting preempted by the NFL, a period of the company calendar not traditionally known for its creative brilliance. And as if to demonstrate the truth of such generalizations, Monday's episode was structured primarily around the saga of ... JD McDonagh?

It's a weird choice that got weirder as the episode went on. Initially, it was fine — McDonagh was legitimately trained by Finn Balor, so them hanging out makes sense, and it made sense that Sami Zayn would want a match with McDonagh after last week, a match that was by far the best of the evening and that expertly blended McDonagh's "NXT" background as a merciless manipulator of anatomy with Zayn's superpower of getting people to feel sympathy for him. So far, so good. But after an astonishingly tepid main event match between Balor and Cody Rhodes, McDonagh re-emerged, this time as the extra ally who helped turn the tide against Rhodes and Zayn, allowing the latter to be put through a table (we really hope that wasn't Zayn getting written off TV, but it probably was). Throughout the show, it had been made clear that following SummerSlam, we were once again doing Judgment Day Drama — which was fun the first time but now just feels like a retread, this time with 100% more Irish wrestlers — and it ended the same way it ended before, with the group bonding after a victory.

Except it wasn't a victory, of course; Rhodes beat Balor after Damian Priest, in what might be the most unintentionally funny thing we've seen in wrestling this year, accidentally slid his briefcase between Balor's legs and into Rhodes' hands, and Rhodes used it as a weapon to pick up the win. So there's still tension in The Judgment Day, right? Except then the McDonagh stuff happened, and "Raw" went off the air with them looking dominant and the announcers talking about how dominant they are, so maybe not? It's confusing.

The main problem here (aside from the centrality of McDonagh) is that we don't understand what WWE is building toward with this storyline. Payback is in less than three weeks. What's the Payback match coming out of this? If we assume the tag titles are out of the picture for now, which we hope isn't the case but could be, and we factor in the fact that Rhodes just beat Balor and has already beaten Dominik Mysterio, are we doing Rhodes vs. Priest? Or are Balor and McDonagh splitting from The Judgment Day and we're doing Balor vs. Priest or Balor and McDonagh vs. Priest and Mysterio for Payback? That seems awfully quick, and who is the crowd supposed to root for? We don't understand where this story is going, and that's disappointing considering you could have just, you know, had Balor win the world title at SummerSlam and watched your Judgment Day story write itself from there. But no, we need to bring in JD McDonagh instead.

Rough showing from all the JDs this week. But hey, you know what? Rhea Ripley had a match with Indi Hartwell, and that got her and Candice LeRae on TV again, so at least some things are looking up! We really hope we get a Ripley/LeRae match with a decent amount of time at some point. At least Rhea gets to keep doing cool stuff!