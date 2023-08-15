Dave Meltzer Points To 'Feather In The Cap' From Upcoming AEW All In At Wembley

Only a week and a half remain before the biggest event in AEW history, All In, takes place at London's Wembley Stadium on August 27. Five matches have already been announced for the show, and though it's unclear how many more matches will be added, one thing that is clear is that tickets won't stop moving, with All In reportedly crossing over the 80,000 tickets sold benchmark on Sunday. Appearing on "McGuire On Wrestling," The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer discussed both the All In card and the ever-increasing ticket sales. With the way things are going, Meltzer does expect this to be the biggest non-Collision in Korea attended show in wrestling history, and believes it is something that AEW should take great pride in.

"They've surpassed everything but WrestleMania 32," Meltzer said. "They broke the SummerSlam record a couple of days ago. They passed that, they passed WrestleMania 3 a couple of days before that ... And they will pass WrestleMania 32. It's given they will break that record too. So they will beat any WWE show in history, which is quite the feather in the cap and something they should be proud of." One thing Meltzer does feel All In is lacking at the moment is a match that could reach the caliber of the famous SummerSlam 1992 main event that took place in the original Wembley Stadium.

"I don't know if they're going to get to Bret Hart-Davey Boy Smith levels, which I always hope for, for the shows," Meltzer said. "And there could've been, and maybe with Will Ospreay and Jericho they'll get there, maybe Omega and Takeshita could've gotten there. I don't know. But Omega and Danielson would've gotten there, and Omega and Ospreay would've gotten there. But I expect a really good show."

