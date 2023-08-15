Road Dogg Wants To See A Tentpole Rematch Headline WWE WrestleMania 40

SummerSlam may have only just come and gone a little over a week ago, and the dominant storyline may still revolve around The Bloodline members Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey "Deuces Uces" Uso, and Jimmy Uso, the man who betrayed Jey at the aforementioned SummerSlam. Even still, some are already starting to wonder just what WWE will be cooking up come WrestleMania 40 next spring in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania, including a man who could be involved in the process, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James.

During the latest episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know," podcast, the former New Age Outlaws member, and man who doesn't seem to know yet just where things are going for Mania revealed what he would do if he was booking WWE and had the opportunity to pick the WrestleMania main event.

"I'm gonna say Cody vs. Roman 2," Road Dogg said. "That's what I'm saying. And I think ... I don't know what else you go with, unless something else really blows up quick, you know what I mean? 'Cause this thing's hotter than fire right now, man. And it just feels so good, it feels so right.

"And people were so mad that he didn't get it the first time, and that 'He's got to finish the story ...' This dude has caught on as a real babyface, and a real-life babyface, not a character. You know what I mean? He's done something that very few have done and he continues to do it. So that's my pick."

