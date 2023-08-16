Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Mixed Tag, Corbin Vs. Wagner Set For WWE NXT Heatwave

More matches for next week's "WWE NXT: Heatwave" special were announced on Tuesday night's episode, including a mixed tag team match and a new potential feud for Baron Corbin.

Rhea Ripley called out Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee in a backstage promo, saying Valkyria should have been happy with Ripley's endorsement, but she had to go and kick Ripely in the face when they later crossed paths again. Ripley asked "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio how he felt about dropping into Heatwave next week and challenging Valkyria and Lee, who she said she hoped could work as a team. Mysterio agreed and the challenge was set.

Earlier in the night, Corbin came out to the ring and said he ran Gable Steveson out of town at The Great American Bash and insulted the rest of the "NXT" locker room. That brought out Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. Corbin told Stone to give Wagner the microphone, but then doubled back and said it was a bad idea. Corbin said if Wagner wants to make it in the wrestling business, he has to learn how to talk and follow his example. Wagner said that next week during Heatwave, Corbin could "come out with one of his ten gimmicks" and issued a challenge to "The Lone Wolf."

Wagner said he has a reservation for a table for one and Corbin is "going to get tabled." Corbin then went after Wagner and was bounced off the announce desk before battling back. The two had to be separated by security and the match is on for Heatwave.

Also set for next week's special, Ilya Dragunov will take on Trick Williams and Wes Lee will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" Championship after defeating Dijak this week.