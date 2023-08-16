AEW Women's Division Critic LuFisto Praises CM Punk After Recent Storm Of Controversy

Independent wrestler LuFisto, who had previously accused an AEW star of keeping her out of the company and also took shots at the AEW women's division, has backed CM Punk following the recent backstage issues between Punk and several AEW stars.

LuFisto posted two photos of her with Punk and called him a "class act" and a "true gentleman" in the interactions she has had with him.

"One person's PERSONAL experience is NOT... A) The gospel truth B) Facts C) Anything but one perspective influenced by PERSONAL experience and interaction." Every time I met @CMPunk, he was always a true gentleman, a class act and fun to be around," said LuFisto.

LuFisto has previously wrestled in AEW, with her sole appearance coming in an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" last year, where she was in a six-man tag team match. She was not signed by the company and later claimed that certain stars in AEW have too much power, with rumors of backstage issues between her and Dr. Britt Baker. Several AEW stars later spoke out against the allegations made by LuFisto and the unity in the AEW women's locker room.

CM Punk, meanwhile, has been in the eye of the storm in AEW over the last few days, with him reportedly having issues with a few wrestlers behind the scenes, which includes the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page, Ryan Nemeth, and more recently, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

Punk seemingly has an unofficial producer role backstage on "AEW Collision" and has had a few run-ins with AEW stars, while his real-life feud with the members of The Elite continues, with the former AEW World Champion sparking tensions between him and the group last week with a promo on Page.