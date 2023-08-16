Why AEW World Champion MJF Wants To Be On Logan Paul's Podcast

AEW World Champion MJF may still be a scumbag, but he's at least now transitioned into being a scumbag for the people, ever since he and Adam Cole became best friends. And with he and Cole scheduled to face off for the AEW World Title during All In at Wembley Stadium, as well as challenge Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Team Titles earlier in the night, he wants everyone to know about it, including a wrestler in AEW's rival promotion, WWE.

Early Wednesday, MJF reached out to Logan Paul on Twitter, claiming he was a big fan before diving into a recent ESPN list regarding the top 30 wrestlers under 30 years of age. Having heard Paul wasn't thrilled with the list, MJF concurred, taking an opportunity to take a shot at occasional AEW star, and AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, who appeared on the list.

Not one to belabor the point, MJF proceeded to ask Paul if he could appear on "Impaulsive" to discuss the situation. That wasn't all he wanted to talk about, however, as the AEW World Champ also suggested he and Paul could talk about All In, which MJF referred to as the biggest show in wrestling history. Admitting he tweeted while "sipping on the prime," MJF hoped that Paul's boss, Nick Khan, who he referred to as "Jolly old Saint Nick," would approve such an endeavor. Neither Paul nor Khan have responded to MJF's request at this time. They have only a week and a half to do so, before All In takes place on August 27.