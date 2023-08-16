How Wrestling Fans In Australia & New Zealand Can Watch AEW All Live As It Airs

With All In less than two weeks away, AEW fans down under can rest easy knowing they'll be represented on the card by Aussie Open. The Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions will defend their titles against the pairing of MJF and Adam Cole during the Zero Hour pre-show. But even more importantly, they'll be able to watch all of All In — from Zero Hour to the Cole vs. MJF main event for the AEW World Title — for free on television.

Earlier today on Twitter, New Zealand native Jordan Patu posted about All In being available to view on ESPN in both Australia and New Zealand. While some questioned the source of this development, another shared that All In and All In: Zero Hour were both listed on ESPN Australia's schedule, beginning at 2:00 a.m. Australian time and continuing at 3 a.m. The schedule also indicated the show would air again later in the day at 1:00 p.m.

AEW All In airing live on ESPN in Australia & New Zealand is huge. The biggest event in the promotions history not airing as a PPV and being more accessible can only mean great things for potential growth in this market. A huge treat for AEW fans from this region too. — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) August 16, 2023

If it turns out to be the case, this would make Australia — so far — the only country where All In will be available to view on free TV. The event will be available in the United States on Bleacher Report and various cable pay-per-view providers and will be available to purchase on FITE TV in international marks, including the U.K.

All In is the first of two PPV events AEW will try to sell abroad and internationally within a week. All Out takes place on September 3 in Chicago, Illinois — also available on pay-per-view.