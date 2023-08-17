Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Jey Uso's WWE Walk-Out, Singles Out His Facial Expressions

Not only did Jey Uso declare that he was done with The Bloodline and "WWE SmackDown" last Friday following a heated exchange with his twin brother Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but Jey announced that is done with WWE itself. Many industry observers have been proponents of the segment, including former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Jey, just his walkout is electric," Prinze said on his podcast, "Wrestling With Freddie". "Like, his eyes dart back and forth. The pacing is almost cat-like. His hands grabbing his face because his face is uncomfortable. He doesn't know if he wants to laugh or scream. Just the walkout and he's over. It's crazy. I've said this before, he'd be the worst poker player ever. You know exactly what he's thinking."

Jimmy cost Jey his Tribal Combat match against Reigns at SummerSlam after he yanked him under the bottom rope and landed a superkick. When Jimmy tried explaining his actions at the premium live event came from a place of love and concern on Friday as Reigns and Sikoa stood in the ring, Jey objected to his brother's reasoning and took out all three of them before stating that he had enough and was out.

It's worth noting that Jey's profile was subsequently moved to WWE.com's alumni page under the site's Superstars tab following the whole ordeal.

