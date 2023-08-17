Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Adam Cole Will Turn On AEW World Champ MJF, Not Vice Versa

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks that AEW could swerve the fans by making Adam Cole turn on his tag team partner MJF at this month's All In pay-per-view.

MJF and Cole, who are tag team partners, are going to have two matches at Wembley Stadium — the first being a tag team match, where the duo will team together and face ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, and then face each other later in the night for MJF's AEW World Championship.

Prinze Jr., on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, predicted that Cole could turn heel on MJF after watching the August 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"But I'm wondering if we've had this story all wrong, and the end of this story is Adam Cole turning heel on Max," he said. "And after the segment last week, I feel like that's the direction it's going to go — and not because of the Roderick Strong stuff, which is really fun, when he called him a bland bi*ch, and Roderick Strong's like, 'I'm not a bland bi*ch.' That was great, dude. He oversold the sh*t out of it."

On last week's "Dynamite," Cole's friend, Roderick Strong, — who has warned Cole to not trust MJF over the last few weeks — was insulted by MJF following which Cole shoved MJF. The two, though, hugged it out.