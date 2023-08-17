Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Adam Cole Will Turn On AEW World Champ MJF, Not Vice Versa
Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks that AEW could swerve the fans by making Adam Cole turn on his tag team partner MJF at this month's All In pay-per-view.
MJF and Cole, who are tag team partners, are going to have two matches at Wembley Stadium — the first being a tag team match, where the duo will team together and face ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, and then face each other later in the night for MJF's AEW World Championship.
Prinze Jr., on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, predicted that Cole could turn heel on MJF after watching the August 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite."
"But I'm wondering if we've had this story all wrong, and the end of this story is Adam Cole turning heel on Max," he said. "And after the segment last week, I feel like that's the direction it's going to go — and not because of the Roderick Strong stuff, which is really fun, when he called him a bland bi*ch, and Roderick Strong's like, 'I'm not a bland bi*ch.' That was great, dude. He oversold the sh*t out of it."
On last week's "Dynamite," Cole's friend, Roderick Strong, — who has warned Cole to not trust MJF over the last few weeks — was insulted by MJF following which Cole shoved MJF. The two, though, hugged it out.
Why Prinze Jr. feels Cole will turn heel on MJF
Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why he feels Adam Cole turning heel against MJF at All In makes sense, and suggested what could happen at the pay-per-view between the two.
"But, anyway, they're talking about Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, and Adam Cole is selling him hard, 'Yo, man, we could do this. We're going to have two matches on one night at Wembley freaking stadium,'" said Freddie Prinze Jr. "He's selling him hard, and Max is like, 'Dude, what are you talking about? Two matches,' and he's like, 'Let's do it, let's do it.' The only reason — 'cause him wanting to have these titles 'cause he's never had 'em is bulls*t storyline-wise. I think he's doing it to tire Max out, I think you're going to Max be the one that gets the beatdown, and Adam Cole be the heater."
He said the signs so far hinted at MJF turning heel on his tag team partner but feels that AEW will swerve at All In and have Cole betray MJF. Prinze Jr. feels that Cole was a great heel in "WWE NXT" and that the AEW crowd will still cheer him even if he's a bad guy. Cole recently discussed his babyface turn and how it felt intimidating at first as he has been a heel for a large chunk of his pro wrestling career.