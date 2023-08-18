WWE's Seth Rollins Shares Photo Of Edge Amid Retirement Rumors

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion has shared a photo of a WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter, ahead of what could potentially be the legend's last match (for the company or in his career) on "WWE SmackDown" in his hometown of Toronto. Seth "Freakin" Rollins shared a photo of himself facing off in the ring against Edge during their feud in the company in 2021.

Rollins shared the photo ahead of Friday's "SmackDown," when Edge will celebrate 25 years with the company with a first-time-ever match against Sheamus. Edge has said the bout is the final match on his current WWE contract, sparking speculation of either imminent retirement or a move to AEW (possibly in time to catch a plane to London). Edge himself said he isn't sure if he will be retiring after the match, but his trainer and friend, Ron Hutchison, reportedly claimed the star will hang up his boots afterward, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Rollins stated in March on an episode of the "After the Bell" podcast that he and the "Rated R Superstar" still have "unfinished business" following the three-match feud that culminated inside Hell In A Cell, with Edge walking away victorious. On the same podcast, Edge called Rollins the "Rated R-Superstar of now," and a "workhorse," as well as "quite possibly" the most entertaining star on WWE programming.