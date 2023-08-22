Warner Bros. Discovery Touts 8/16 AEW Dynamite Ratings, Claims 2.3 Million Viewers

If a new press release issued by Warner Bros. Discovery is anything to go by, the television network is thrilled with the steady growth of AEW.

Through the release, WBD touted the fact that last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen" episode ranked #1 among all shows for the night in the P18-49 and P25-54 demographics, with 0.81 and 0.96 L3 ratings, respectively. Also, the show ranked #2 in the males 18-34 demographic, another key indicator of AEW's growing popularity among young adults.

Most interestingly, WBD noted that "Dynamite" was watched by a total of 2.3 million viewers, a number that likely includes delayed viewers via DVR and on-demand. As for viewers who watched the show live, it was revealed by several outlets last Thursday that "Dynamite" on TBS garnered an average of 874,000 viewers, up from the previous week's 846,000 viewers.

The press release also noted that the "Fight for the Fallen" special benefitted the victims affected by the devastating fires in Maui, Hawaii and that all the proceeds from the show were donated to the Maui Food Bank. The show was headlined by the inaugural Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy, The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta. Also on the show, Britt Baker defeated The Bunny to clinch her spot in the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In.

It remains to be seen if AEW can ride its momentum into this week's "Fyter Fest" special, which will be the final "Dynamite" ahead of the company's historic All In event in London, England. Among the announced matches include Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox, and The Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold. AEW has also confirmed that Jack Perry will be retiring the FTW Championship.