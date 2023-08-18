AEW Dynamite Ratings Up (Particularly In Key Demo) For Fight For The Fallen

The August 16 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw ratings for the show go up. Viewership for the "Fight for the Fallen" special, according to Wrestlenomics, went up three percent with an average of 874,000 people tuning in compared to last week's episode (846,000 viewers).

The key demographic, between the ages 18 to 49, is up ten percent this week, with 412,000 viewers for a 0.32 P18-49 rating, compared to last week's P18-49 rating which was 0.29. Per the report, "Dynamite" was also the number-one show on cable in the key demo. Second place for the night was taken by coverage of the Little League World Series on ESPN.

Wrestlenomics also shared that the current most-watched video from "Dynamite" on YouTube is the segment between Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Jericho ended up saying, "Yes," to joining Callis' family, but after a picture revealed of Callis holding Jericho's severed head, things turned south, and it ended with Will Ospreay making his return to AEW and beating up Jericho on behalf of Callis. It was later announced that Jericho and Ospreay are going to be facing each other in London at the All In pay-per-view.

Also, during Wednesday's episode, Leatherface made an appearance during the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre death match between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett; Orange Cassidy successfully defended his AEW International Title against Wheeler Yuta; an intense sit-down interview with Kenny Omega; Dr. Britt Baker advanced to the AEW Women's World Title match at All In; and in the main event, The Young Bucks defeated The Gunns.