Trinity Fatu, FKA Naomi In WWE, Blurs Members Of Bloodline Out Of Family Photo

Members of The Bloodline were busy hanging out in real life over the weekend. But credit Trinity Fatu for keeping kayfabe alive and showcasing the continuing issues within the family by blurring out the faces of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa in a photograph she shared of those in attendance on her Instagram Stories.

Fatu may no longer be part of WWE, but she remains married to Jimmy Uso. And while the brothers may all be hanging out in reality, there is still plenty of tension between them on WWE programming as The Bloodline fallout continues to play out.

Jimmy ruined his twin brother's chances of dethroning Roman Reigns and becoming the new Tribal Chief at SummerSlam. However, his issues with Sikoa and Reigns stay unresolved, as he has refused to re-join their alliance. In turn, Jey "quit" WWE after his brother's actions, creating plenty of mystery as to what the next chapter in The Bloodline story will be.

After walking away from WWE, many fans had hoped to see Trinity Fatu return to the company and potentially enter into The Bloodline mix as the first woman involved in the angle on WWE television. But it wasn't to be with Fatu parting ways with WWE entirely and ultimately resurfacing as a member of Impact Wrestling's roster. There, she quickly ascended to the Knockouts Championship. However, her husband has made previous mention that one day she would like to return to WWE.