Booker T Looks Back On Lacey Evans' WWE Career Following Her Departure

Lacey Evans experienced a lifetime of gimmick changes and heel/face turns during her four-year run on WWE's main roster, starting out as the heel "Sassy Southern Belle" who refused to wrestle inferior beings for the benefit of "nasties," and finishing up as the U.S. Marine Corps veteran determined to "go back to the basics." In between all that, it was implied that Evans was impregnated by Ric Flair — a storyline that was supposed to pay off with a match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37, only for the feud to be nixed after a legitimately pregnant Evans took maternity leave.

On "The Hall of Fame," Booker T reflected on Evans' whirlwind of a WWE career, prefacing his remarks by wondering why "someone like Lacey Evans never got over," considering that she possessed all the tools to succeed — even the qualities prized by the superficial fan. "When she was doing the sassy vixen southern girl thing, I thought that was kinda cool," Booker said. "I wasn't too big into the outfits, the way she would come out, but then the role became kinda like, uh, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling-ish. It became almost like a gimmick, and then when you got ladies on the show like Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka — just real people — it ... doesn't mesh well."

Booker proceeded to compare the situation to the mid-1990s when the NWO took over the industry without having to rely on gimmicks, suggesting that Evans' over-reliance on them spelled the demise of her WWE career. That said, Booker wasn't willing to put the blame squarely on Evans, adding that he's unaware of the creative process behind her various WWE incarnations.